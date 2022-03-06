Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 428 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSEW. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of BATS GSEW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. 67,902 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04.

