Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195,015 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after acquiring an additional 891,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,051,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,478,000 after acquiring an additional 870,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. 13,553,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,905,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

