Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 9.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 492.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $38.58. 736,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,707. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -551.06 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

