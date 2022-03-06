Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 3,097 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 68,351,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,542,072. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

