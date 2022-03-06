Richard J. Tobin Sells 31,515 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DOV opened at $150.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

