RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of RGCO opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RGC Resources by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

