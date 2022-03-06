Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Holdings Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $71.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.