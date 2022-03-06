Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $72.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,223 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,382. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Revolve Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 117,304 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,931,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Revolve Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.