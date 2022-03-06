Reviewing Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) & Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 26.96% 67.68% 23.90% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Barratt Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1 0 1 0 2.00 Barratt Developments 0 3 8 0 2.73

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Barratt Developments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 1.16 $1.26 billion $5.74 3.60 Barratt Developments $6.48 billion 1.14 $888.03 million N/A N/A

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments.

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Barratt Developments on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.