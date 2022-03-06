Reviewing Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) & Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Gazit Globe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $15.76 million 2.34 $39.82 million $63.53 0.28 Gazit Globe $700.43 million 2.51 -$190.09 million ($0.04) -238.00

Altisource Asset Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gazit Globe. Gazit Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management N/A -16.78% 16.14% Gazit Globe -0.82% -0.15% -0.05%

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altisource Asset Management and Gazit Globe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Altisource Asset Management beats Gazit Globe on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

About Gazit Globe (Get Rating)

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate for mixed uses including commercial, office, and residential around the world, and focusing on densely populated urban areas in major cities. It operates through the following geographic segments: Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

