Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the January 31st total of 255,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Resources Connection news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $554.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

