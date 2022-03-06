Research Analysts Set Expectations for Legend Biotech Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Legend Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

LEGN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 542.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

