Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDI. Cormark increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.17.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$54.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$773.26 million and a P/E ratio of 29.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.98. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$43.75 and a 52-week high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

