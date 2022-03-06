Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $935,000 Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,329,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,872,000. Brown University increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown University now owns 37,089,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,118,000 after buying an additional 1,702,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,763,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,412,000 after buying an additional 512,994 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of OWL opened at $11.60 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $936,308.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,883,533 shares of company stock valued at $74,948,004 in the last ninety days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

