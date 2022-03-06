Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 75,263 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,139,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.19. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

Several research firms have commented on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.07.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

