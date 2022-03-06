Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 133,064 Shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,064 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFT opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.27. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LFT shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.

