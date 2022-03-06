Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Socket Mobile were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCKT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Socket Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 25.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Socket Mobile by 24.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Socket Mobile stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.82. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $14.70.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.25%.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

