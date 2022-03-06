Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 30,600 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 851.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nkarta by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 87,388 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Nkarta by 1,699,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nkarta by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $9.10 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $299.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

