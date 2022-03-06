Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 3,189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MREO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its portfolio include Etigilimab (MPH-313), Alvelestat (MPH-966), Setrusumab (BPS-804), Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), Acumapimod (BCT-197), and Leflutrozole (BGS-649).

