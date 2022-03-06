REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at SVB Leerink

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGNX. Chardan Capital cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

RGNX stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,635 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

