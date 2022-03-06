Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Realogy were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,852.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy during the third quarter worth approximately $6,099,000.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY opened at $17.01 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Realogy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.