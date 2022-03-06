Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 1.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $4.24 on Friday, hitting $247.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,700. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.32. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.85 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
