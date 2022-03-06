RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $28.74 on Friday. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.93 million, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RE/MAX by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.