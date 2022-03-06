Raymond James Reiterates C$52.00 Price Target for Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) received a C$52.00 price objective from research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.09.

Get Parkland alerts:

PKI opened at C$33.31 on Friday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.23.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.