Raymond James Lowers Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Price Target to C$60.00

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$30.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$449.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$30.40 and a 12-month high of C$61.06.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$34.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tecsys (Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.