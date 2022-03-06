Raymond James Cuts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

