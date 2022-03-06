Raymond James Comments on NexGen Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in NexGen Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.