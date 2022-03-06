Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP)

Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pediapharm in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pediapharm’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

TSE MDP opened at C$3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.01. Pediapharm has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$8.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.11. The company has a market cap of C$62.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86.

