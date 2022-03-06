Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,536.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,536 ($20.61) and last traded at GBX 1,546.06 ($20.74), with a volume of 24321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($21.47).

RAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.12) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.89) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($34.82) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,275 ($30.52).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £951.54 million and a PE ratio of 11.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,860.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,927.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 54 ($0.72) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.