Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QIPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. increased their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QIPT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

