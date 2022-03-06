QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) VP Sells $93,343.24 in Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $4.90 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

