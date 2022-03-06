Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) versus XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Financial Survey

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) and Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Quantum Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $8.39 million 12.97 -$90.49 million N/A N/A Quantum Computing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quantum Computing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XpresSpa Group and Quantum Computing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quantum Computing 0 0 1 0 3.00

XpresSpa Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.35%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than Quantum Computing.

Volatility & Risk

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Computing has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Quantum Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Quantum Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -34.93% -17.37% -13.82% Quantum Computing N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quantum Computing beats XpresSpa Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group (Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports. The XpresSpa brand is an airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products in airports globally. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb in January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Quantum Computing (Get Rating)

Quantum Computing, Inc. is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors. The company was founded on July 25, 2001 and is headquartered in Leesburg, VA.

