Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Update

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QMCO. Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley cut Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 89,636 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 349,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,090,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 53,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,028,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

QMCO stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $160.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.17. Quantum has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

