Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 402,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 28.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 118.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $364.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.77. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.91.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

