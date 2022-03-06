Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Cut by Analyst

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $24.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $25.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $21.61 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $28.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,968.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,834.74. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,167.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 58.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after buying an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

