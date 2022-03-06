Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Driven Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 678.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Driven Brands (Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.