Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal Issued By Cormark (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.55. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

Shares of BMO opened at $114.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.0% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after buying an additional 354,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

