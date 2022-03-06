Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Cut by Analyst

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE NTST opened at $22.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.89 million, a P/E ratio of 318.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 337,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 187,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 51,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 396,142 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

