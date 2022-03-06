Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Reduced by Truist Financial

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lazydays in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.
In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $70,852.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lazydays by 158.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lazydays in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays in the third quarter worth $130,000.
Lazydays Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
