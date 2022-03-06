Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.03). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FMTX opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The company has a market capitalization of $433.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

In other Forma Therapeutics news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

