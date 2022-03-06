Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Issued By Oppenheimer

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for DermTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DermTech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

DMTK has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $13.02 on Friday. DermTech has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $386.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.84.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in DermTech by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 268,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 52,290 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in DermTech by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in DermTech by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after buying an additional 468,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DermTech by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

