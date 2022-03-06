Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for International Game Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

