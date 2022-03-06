Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CCCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE CCCS opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

