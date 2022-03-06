PutinCoin Trading Down 78.7% Over Last 7 Days (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $723,651.98 and approximately $18,148.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 78.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.49 or 0.99728230 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00073458 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022095 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013000 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.