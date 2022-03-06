Purple Innovation, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

