Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Hits One Day Volume of $3,204.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $4.98 million and $3,204.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.55 or 0.06724097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.11 or 0.99998436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047952 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

