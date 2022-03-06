Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Update

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the January 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PVBC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $15.95. 20,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. Provident Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $285.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 85.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

