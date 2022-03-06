ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €22.00 by UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.16 ($21.53).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €10.45 ($11.74) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($21.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

