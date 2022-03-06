Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.7 days.
OTCMKTS PGUUF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Prosegur Cash has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.03.
About Prosegur Cash (Get Rating)
