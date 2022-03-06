Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PGR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.67.

Shares of PGR opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. Progressive has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

